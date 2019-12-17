Home Business

ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel acquires Essar, challenge on security remains in Chhattisgarh

The Essar had even to confront the allegation regarding its role in giving cash to Maoists to safeguard its business operations.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Essar Steel

Essar Steel. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: On Monday the ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, that came together as a joint venture, announced on having accomplished the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL). The ESIL  operated the second-longest (267 km) pipeline in the world to transport high-quality iron ore to Vishakhapatnam through one of the worst Maoist-affected districts of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh.

Besides the effective maintenance, the key challenge on the security remains for the slurry pipeline, as the large segment of the conduit falls in the stronghold area of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Bailadila in Dantewada has some finest iron ore reserves in the world. Essar carried the extracted high ore used in the process of making steel. The ores are initially treated before being transported through the slurry pipelines that proceed via Odisha state from strife-torn Dantewada and passes through inhospitable rugged topography to reach the pellet plant at Vishakhpatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The earlier experiences of the ESIL on ensuring the security and the cooperation from the states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha or Andhra Pradesh for its pipeline protection and repair were not quite encouraging for the company. Though it’s claimed that recently the situation owing to support from the forces have somewhat improved.

“Security has always been a major issue for Essar all these years in Dantewada as the company had to confront the obstacles owing to the Maoists who had damaged the pipelines on different instance in Dantewada. Earlier the company even had grounded its operation on transporting iron-ore from Chhattisgarh when the pipelines got damaged”, a former senior officer of the ESIL revealed.

The Essar had even to confront the allegation regarding its role in giving cash to Maoists to safeguard its business operations.

Then, it would equally be interesting to watch how the system being adopted abroad would be effectively practiced by the multinational company like ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel in the remote toughest terrain of Chhattisgarh.

And to what extent the bureaucracy offers conducive working environment for the new MNC also remains to be seen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Essar Steel
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp