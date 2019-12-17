Home Business

HCL Tech expands operations in Lithuania 

Published: 17th December 2019 12:25 AM

HCL Technologies (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies has announced the opening of two technology delivery centres in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania. The centres will provide leading cutting-edge technology and digital transformation services to HCL’s clients in Europe’s Baltic, Nordic and Benelux regions.

Lithuania hosts one of the largest HCL technology hubs in the European region where the Indian tech giant has been present since 2016. HCL said it plans to grow its employee base and its present workforce is 500 people. The company employs more than 10,000 people in Europe.

“As part of our business and development strategy, we plan to significantly invest in Lithuania. It is a country rich in talent and is strategically well-positioned within the European Union, with strong connections and partnerships with nearshore Nordic countries.

The opening of our new offices in Vilnius marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the region to help our clients play an even bigger part in the nation’s growth and innovation agenda,” said Sudip Lahiri, SVP and head of financial services, Europe, HCL Technologies.

HCL said that its next phase of growth will be focussed on attracting the talent in the areas of infrastructure automation, blockchain and other emerging digital technologies.

The tech major also plans to collaborate with the local universities, local and international clients and leading fin-tech companies as well as Invest Lithuania. “Lithuania presents multinational companies with access to a highly-skilled talent pool and many partner opportunities. I’m delighted to see an exciting next-generation technology company such as HCL, choosing Lithuania as a key European hub,” said Mantas Katinas, managing director, Invest Lithuania.

