Home Business

Mission to create 5 crore jobs; government taking steps to boost economy: Nitin Gadkari

The road transport, highways and MSME minister said situation is challenging but the Indian economy, which is the fastest-growing economy, will progress fast.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Efforts are on to bolster the economy and create five crore jobs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

The government is according high priority to the economy but at the same time, security issues are also important and the government cannot work in "silos", the minister said at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2019 here.

The road transport, highways and MSME minister said situation is challenging but the Indian economy, which is the fastest-growing economy, will progress fast.

"The mission is to create five crore jobs. We are giving attention to the economy. Developing infrastructure, rural agriculture and tribal development is also our priority," Gadkari said.

In reply to a question, Gadkari said, "There is an integrated approach. India's economy is important but security is also important. The government has to work on various subjects at a time. We are giving attention to the economy. Developing infrastructure, rural agriculture and tribal development is equally important," he said.

He added that the government does not run in silos and has to take care of all aspects. The minister said comprehensive plans are on to develop MSMEs that account for 29 per cent of the growth.

On the front of the highway, the minister said that work worth Rs 17 lakh crore will be done in five years, including projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore by March and Rs 3 lakh crore in the next year.

"Highways and shipping combined had witnessed work worth Rs 17 lakh crore during the previous five years," he added.

About accidents, he said that unfortunately, these could not be reduced despite a number of steps but efforts are on including Rs 14,000-crore projects funded by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to correct highways designing.

India accounts for 5 lakh accidents per annum in which 1.5 lakh people are killed. He said the country needs 22 lakh more drivers and efforts are on to establish driving training institutes and lamented that about 30 per cent of the driving licensees are bogus in the country.

About highway projects, he said these include Rs 1.30-lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rs 10,000 Dwarka expressway and Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects to decongest Delhi.

In reply to a political question about the government in Maharashtra, he said the alliance there was "unnatural" and would be short-lived.

Participating in the event, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the country has got an industrious Prime Minister in Narendra Modi who involves himself in discussions on issues but the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) never interferes in the decision-making process.

He said that in the past over 5 years, there has been no interference from the PMO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp