Home Business

National Broadband Mission aims for broadband access in all villages by 2022

It also involves laying of incremental 30 lakh route km of Optical Fiber Cable and increase in tower density from 0.42 to 1 tower per thousand of population by 2024.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Broadband

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  Centre on Tuesday launched the much awaited National Broadband Mission (NBM) to take broadband internet access to all of India’s villages by 2022.

The NBM had first been announced in the National Telecom Policy of 2018 and officials say that mission could entail a total investment of `7 lakh crore from stakeholders over the course of its implementation.

“By 2022, we will take broadband to all the villages of India,” said telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the launch, adding that the initiative will result in the near doubling of the number of telecom towers in the country, from about 5.65 lakh to 10 lakh.

According to the Centre, the NBM will facilitate universal and equitable access to broadband services across the country, especially in rural and remote areas.

It will also aim to lay down an incremental 30 lakh kilometre of optical fiber cables (OFC) and increase tower density from 0.42 to 1 tower per 1,000 persons by 2024.

“We will also take the speeds up to 50 Mbps is a phased manner,” Prasad said, adding that it will enable strengthening of technological infrastructure for education, health, entrepreneurship and development.

The initiative also seeks to increase the process of fiberisation, taking the portion of OFCfed telecom towers from 30 per cent at present to 70 per cent. According to officials, of the `7 lakh crore of investment required, around `70,000 crore will come from the Universal Service Obligation Fund.

Prasad said the Centre will work with states and UTs to ensure consistent policies pertaining to expansion of digital infrastructure, including for Right of Way approvals for laying optical fibre cable. The NBM will also see creation of a Broadband Readiness Index to measure the availability of digital communications infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Broadband Mission Optical Fiber Cable
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp