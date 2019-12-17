NCLAT grants one more week to Patanjali Ayurved to complete Rs 4,350 crore Ruchi Soya deal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday granted another extension, of one week, to Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved for completion of Rs 4,350-crore resolution plan to acquire debt-ridden edible oil firm Ruchi Soya.

A three-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya extended the deadline to December 23.

Earlier, on November 20, the appellate tribunal had extended the deadline till December 16 for implementation of the resolution plan for Ruchi Soya.

The original deadline for implementation of the resolution plan was November 21. The NCLAT's order came over an application moved by the Haridwar-based firm seeking an extension of the timeline.

However, the appellate tribunal also granted liberty to the lenders of debt-ridden Ruchi Soya to approach it in case Patanjali fails to make the promised payment within the stipulated time-frame.

Senior Advocate A S Chandhiok, appearing on behalf of Patanjali in the NCLAT, said that a one-week's extension would suffice the company to implement the plan, as the firm has already "signed agreements" with the lenders.

In September this year, Patanjali Ayurved had received approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to acquire Ruchi Soya, which went into insolvency in December 2017.

The NCLT had admitted the insolvency plea filed by two lead financial creditors Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank.

However, later the Singapore-based DBS Bank became a dissenting creditor and approached the NCLAT challenging the distribution of the proceeds from the bid submitted by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda.

Ruchi Soya informed the tribunal that resolution applicant Patanjali group will infuse Rs 204.75 crore as equity and Rs 3,233.36 crore as debt.

The amount will be infused in special purpose vehicle (SPV) 'Patanjali Consortium Adhigrahan Pvt Ltd', which will be later amalgamated with Ruchi Soya.

Another Rs 900 crore will be infused by the Patanjali group through the subscription of non-convertible debentures and preference shares in the SPV.

It will also provide a credit guarantee of nearly Rs 12 crore. On April 30 this year, a committee of creditors had approved Patanjali group's Rs 4,350 crore resolution plan to take over Ruchi Soya. Lenders will have to take a haircut of around 60 per cent.