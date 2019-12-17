Home Business

Ramco enters into agreement with China Aircraft Services

The mobile-enabled application will also offer realtime processing for work order, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : RAMCO Systems, aviation software provider has signed an agreement with China Aircraft Services Limited (CASL) to manage its end-to-end line and base maintenance operations.

Through this collaboration, Ramco will provide its integrated Aviation Suite with modules for maintenance and engineering, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) contracts, supply chain, and finance to help CASL manage its endto- end line and base maintenance, ground handling and cabin services. The mobile-enabled application will also offer realtime processing for work order, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time.

Hosted on cloud with mobility and optimization features, the solution will replace disintegrated systems across various departments and seamlessly interface with another third-party airline, flight following and HR systems. “By leveraging the power of Ramco Aviation, we are confident that we will now be able to optimize our resources, automate business processes thereby reducing overhead costs.

Ramco’s intelligent platform with in-built analytics will also enable us with real-time decision making,” said Andreas Meisel, CEO, CASL. Ramco has developed application compatibility on Microsoft HoloLens to bring augmented reality.

