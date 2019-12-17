Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty tests 12,100

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 1.85 per cent, followed by Vedanta, ITC, Yes Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

Published: 17th December 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking firm cues from global equities and sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index rose 203.40 points or 0.50 per cent to 41,142.12 in the morning session.

Similarly, the broader Nifty was trading 55.65 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 12,109.05.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 1.85 per cent, followed by Vedanta, ITC, Yes Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

On the other hand, ONGC was the top loser, shedding up to 0.64 per cent.

PowerGrid, NTPC and Bajaj Auto were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 70.99 points or 0.17 per cent down at 40,938.72, while the Nifty finished 32.75 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 12,053.95.

According to traders, domestic equities rallied on global optimism over the US-China trade truce.

Foreign fund inflow too boosted market mood here, they said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 728.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 796.38 crore, data available with the stock exchange showed on Monday.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended at record peaks on Monday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to USD 65.33 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 71 against the US dollar in the morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp