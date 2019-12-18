Home Business

Government approves Rs 436 crore outlay for skilling 4 lakh persons

Indian IT giants have been investing over Rs 1,000 crore per year to address the reskilling and upskilling requirements of their employees, given the magnitude of the challenge.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced Rs 436 crore outlay for skilling 4 lakh professionals in futuristic areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity over the next three years.

The 'Future Skills PRIME' programme will be jointly rolled out by the information technology ministry and industry body Nasscom, and will seek to position the initiative as India stack for digital talent.

India is upping the ante in digital skilling at a time when it is poised to see over 90 million people joining the overall workforce by 2030.

Indian IT giants have been investing over Rs 1,000 crore per year to address the reskilling and upskilling requirements of their employees, given the magnitude of the challenge.

"The program will increase employability. It will add digital value to our talent pool," Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters. He said the government has approved Rs 436 crore outlay for Future Skills PRIME.

In the last phase, two lakh IT employees were trained under the skilling program, and the new initiative will expand the scope beyond IT professionals to others keen to upskill themselves in areas like AI, Cybersecurity, blockchain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cybersecurity blockchain artificial intelligence
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp