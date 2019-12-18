NHAI launches ad-campaign on FASTag 

Home Business

The statement said this new campaign is set to add a new dimension to India's digital story and to encourage cashless transactions across 523 toll booths spread across the country.

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new ad-campaign by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to educate general public and induce behavioural changes for using FASTag.

The ad-campaign was launched last night, the NHAI said adding that till December 17 a total 10 million FASTags have been issued.

"In its endeavour to educate general public and induce a behavioral change on a large scale, the NHAI has launched the new TV commercial- FASTag Lagao  Aage Bado, India Ko Aage Badao' in presence of Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and brand ambassador Akshay Kumar," a statement from NHAI said.

The campaign aims to create an awareness about smooth mobility across national highways by promoting the use of FASTag, a tool that facilitates digital payments to ensures hassle-free movement.

The statement said this new campaign is set to add a new dimension to India's digital story and to encourage cashless transactions across 523 toll booths spread across the country.

Various studies have shown that smooth passing without stopping at toll plazas is likely to save thousands of crores every year for the nation, it said.

"We believe this campaign will bring about a positive change in society and help us make Indian transportation a pleasant experience for everyone."

"We are sure that people will come forward in large numbers and welcome this new initiative that connects the transportation sector to India's digital story," Gadkari said NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the 100 per cent implementation of FASTags will result in major economic and environmental benefits for the country.

Seamless movement through toll plazas will ensure faster turnaround time for mobility of goods, services and commuters, also resulting in less vehicular pollution, he added.

Sharing his views while shooting for the ad-campaign, Akshay Kumar said: "I feel proud to be associated with the NHAI and expect this TV commercial to inspire mass adoption of FASTags. I truly believe that digital operation of toll booths on our national highways will ensure better environment and improved economy."

