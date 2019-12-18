Realme Launches X2, Buds Air

By Express News Service

Smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched the X2 smartphones and expanded its accessory portfolio with wireless earphones for Android, the Buds Air. Price of the X2 starts at Rs 16,999 and can go up to Rs 19,999, while the Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999. An upgrade of Realme XT, all new X2 is powered by 8nm Kryo octa-core Snapdragon 730G with 2.2 GHz CPU. I

t has fourth generation AI engine and machine vision function. X2 comes with 4000mAh battery, equipped with low voltage and high current 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 making it the fastest charging mid-range smartphone, the company claims.

The phone spots a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Realme X2 gets XT’s 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The new Realme X2 goes live for sale from December 20, 12 noon on realme.com, flipkart.com and stores.

The buds come with 12 MM dynamic bass boost driver, 17- hour music playback, accessible smart controls and environment noise cancellation.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India said, “We have had an incredible year at Realme providing the best power packed devices in each price segment, venturing into the premium segment and now going truly wireless with Buds Air. We are the second largest online mobile phone brand, the fourth largest smartphone brand overall in India.”