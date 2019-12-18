Home Business

Various Tata Group stocks tank after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

The NCLAT however stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow Tatas to appeal.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 04:36 PM

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of various Tata Group companies on Wednesday plunged up to 4 per cent after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman.

Tata Global Beverages tanked 4.14 per cent, Tata Coffee plunged 3.88 per cent and Tata Motors dropped 3.05 per cent on the BSE.

Tata Motors was the top loser among the BSE Sensex constituents. Also, Indian Hotels Company dipped 2.48 per cent, Tata Chemicals fell 1.65 per cent, Tata Investment Corporation 1.22 per cent and Tata Power Company 0.98 per cent.

ALSO READ: Cyrus Mistry wins case at NCLAT, restored as Tata Group Chairman

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services stock rose marginally by 0.07 per cent, Tata Metaliks gained 2.07 per cent, Tata Communications 1.68 per cent, Tata Elxsi 1.53 per cent, Tata Steel 1.16 per cent and Titan Company 0.09 per cent.

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the NCLAT on Wednesday restored him as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.

The NCLAT however stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow Tatas to appeal.

Mistry, a scion of wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was in a coup removed as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.

Mistry, whose family owns 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, challenged his removal in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

