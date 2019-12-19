Home Business

Byju’s profit up due to non-metro users

Its standalone revenue from operations increased to I1,281.08 crore in FY19 from I460.87 crore in previous fiscal

Published: 19th December 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Many of the world’s largest and most valued unicorns may still be struggling to turn capital-hungry ideas into net cash generators, but India’s edtech giant — Byju’s — has done it in style. According to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company’s parent firm Think & Learn Pvt Ltd turned in a standalone net profit of Rs 20.16 crore in fiscal year 2018-19, compared to a loss of Rs 28.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations also savoured during the year, increasing to Rs 1,281.08 crore in FY19 from Rs 460.87 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Company officials such as BYJU’S chief operating officer Mrinal Mohit note that its rapid rise and increase in profitability has come on the backs of a sharp rise in users from non-metro towns.
“We have exceeded the financial goals we set at the beginning of the year. Expanding our base across smaller towns and cities and introducing new products have been pivotal to our growth,” Mohit said.
The company currently has over 40 million registered users and 2.8 million paid subscribers. It provides its learning programmes in both English and Hindi.

The company’s rising user base was a reflection of the increasing acceptance and adoption of digital learning across India, Mohit pointed out.“With 60 percent of our students based outside the metros, the aspiration and need for quality learning has never been higher,” he said in a statement, adding that Byju’s has much bigger plans for the future. The edtech start-up has set itself a target of doubling its revenue to Rs 3,000 crore in the current financial year. Its consolidated losses have also narrowed in FY19, going to Rs 8.82 crore from a loss of Rs 37.15 crore in FY18.

“We will also be launching BYJU’S Online Tutoring, which will further accelerate growth and profitability in the coming year,” Mohit said. BYJU’s is also planning to penetrate deeper into India by launching programmes in vernacular languages.

“We have always focused on sustainable growth and our efforts will continue to be on creating learning experiences that help students become better learners. Being the world’s most valuable edtech company today, we strongly believe that we have the capability to create a global product that can revolutionise learning for students across the world,” Mohit said.

BYJU’S had received a whopping $540 million (Rs 3,865 crore) in funding in December last year, with the company disclosing in April this year that it had crossed Rs 200 crore in monthly revenues.

Signifies rising acceptance of digital learning
Its rising user base was a reflection of the increasing acceptance and adoption of digital learning across India. It has over 40 million registered users and 2.8 million paid subscribers

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Byju edtech giant
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp