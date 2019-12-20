Tata Motors unveils locally built electric SUV - Nexon EV

Arshad Khan By

Tata Motors on Thursday finally lifted the curtain from its locally manufactured electric SUV — the Nexon EV. The automaker confirmed that the vehicle is scheduled to be launched in January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Presently, Hyundai sells imported electric SUV in India, while MG Motor has unveiled its electric SUV ZS earlier this month. The two SUVs have a price tag of around Rs 25 lakh.

Tata electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), which is basically the electric variant along with new updates of its successful sub compact SUV Nexon, is powered by the company’s cutting- edge Ziptron technology, which promises an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, long-range, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class leading safety features.

"After introducing our cutting- edge electric vehicle (EV) technology, Ziptron, we are thrilled to unveil the first EV featuring this technology – the Nexon EV," said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, adding "We are confident that this development will mark an important milestone in India’s electrification journey, and further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India."

Available in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in two tones) and XM (in single tone), the Nexon EV willcome in three colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. It will come with a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor. Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent- magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. It delivers a long range of over 300 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the EV will replenish 80 per cent battery capacity within 60 minutes.

