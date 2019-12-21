Home Business

Indian citizens need not declare religion for opening bank account: Finance Ministry

The clarification comes after media reports stated banks may soon seek details of client's and depositor's religion in the KYC form following changes in FEMA Act regulations.

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Saturday dispelled rumours claiming that Indian citizens will need to disclose their religion in their bank's 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) forms.

"There is no requirement for the Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/existing bank account or for KYC," Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, tweeted. "Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by banks," he added.

This clarification comes after media reports stated banks may soon seek details of client's and depositor's religion in the KYC form following changes in FEMA Act regulations while opening an NRO (non resident ordinary) account.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments

