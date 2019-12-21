Men buy more clothes online than women, says survey

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

According to a survey conducted by a global market research firm, 48 per cent of the online shoppers buy mobile phones followed by 16 per cent who purchase products from the fashion segment, which includes apparels, footwear, accessories and luggage bags.

Further, Indian men buy more clothes online (58 per cent) than women (36 per cent), said the survey conducted by Nielsen. The purchase is being dominated by men who contribute to three-fourth of the total online fashion sales.

The survey is a part of Nielsen’s recently launched e-analytics solution that captures the behaviour of 190,000 digital shoppers across 52 cities (with a population of more than 10 lakh).

It suggested that Indians are increasingly turning to online platforms for shopping as every second shopper is new to the marketplace.

In total, 56 per cent of the shoppers were new entrants whereas 46 per cent were regular ones.

Mobile phones rule the roost when it comes to e-shopping trends and there is a 14 per cent growth in the sales of handsets this time, the survey observed.

Sale of fashion-related goods, large appliances and other electronic items also witnessed a jump at 4 per cent, 3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Moreover, tier 1 cities contributed the most to the online sale of mobile phones at 50 per cent whereas shoppers from metros are moving towards the purchase of FMCG items with top eight big cities contributing to 21 per cent of the total sales in the segment.

“Digital retail has caused a paradigm shift when it comes to shopper trends amongst Indian consumers in the last decade. Every second person on the channel is a new shopper, and it is imperative for brand managers and marketers to get actionable insights into online shoppers. Am extremely thrilled for Nielsen to launch the e-analytics solution that will help provide insights with greater velocity and accuracy at scale to help in efficient decision making,” said Prasun Basu, president, South Asia zone, Global Connect.