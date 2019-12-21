Wipro-NASSCOM tie-up to train 10,000 engineering students in future technologies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro has partnered with tech industry lobby body NASSCOM to train 10,000 engineering students from 20 colleges across the country in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT).

Wipro said the corporate social responsibility programme is a part of its TalentNext initiative for academic leaders and faculty in tech space.

"This platform allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at one’s own pace. It is nice to see the platform moving downstream to work with students and thus widening the talent pool for the industry. We are committed, excited and look forward to attracting more students with new age skills," said Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the industry and talent by creating a new brand of Wipro and NASSCOM certified students.

"Future Skills is a truly collaborative platform that was built on the core ideology of a dedicated technology-powered learning resource being developed by the industry, solely for the benefit of the industry. We aim to add 90 million working professionals to the industry by 2030, and our partnership with Wipro will ensure they possess the right skills to be employed," said Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM.