Home Business

Wipro-NASSCOM tie-up to train 10,000 engineering students in future technologies

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the industry and talent by creating a new brand of Wipro and NASSCOM certified students.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro has partnered with tech industry lobby body NASSCOM to train 10,000 engineering students from 20 colleges across the country in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT).

Wipro said the corporate social responsibility programme is a part of its TalentNext initiative for academic leaders and faculty in tech space.

"This platform allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at one’s own pace. It is nice to see the platform moving downstream to work with students and thus widening the talent pool for the industry. We are committed, excited and look forward to attracting more students with new age skills," said Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the industry and talent by creating a new brand of Wipro and NASSCOM certified students.

"Future Skills is a truly collaborative platform that was built on the core ideology of a dedicated technology-powered learning resource being developed by the industry, solely for the benefit of the industry. We aim to add 90 million working professionals to the industry by 2030, and our partnership with Wipro will ensure they possess the right skills to be employed," said Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NASSCOM Wipro Rishad Premji Debjani Ghosh Wipro NASSCOM pact TalentNext
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp