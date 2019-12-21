Home Business

You can now win up to Rs 10.7 crore if you find a security flaw in any Apple product!

The bounty varies depending on the flaw discovered. A 50 per cent bonus will also be given to those who find issues unknown to Apple and are unique to designated developer betas and public betas.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Apple

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

Apple has confirmed a reward of up to $1.5 million (Rs 10.7 crore) for anyone who spots a security flaw in any of its products or operating systems. Earlier in August, the company had an invite-only bug bounty program. However, this time, the challenge is open to all security researchers.

"As part of Apple’s commitment to security, we reward researchers who share with us critical issues and the techniques used to exploit them. We make it a priority to resolve confirmed issues as quickly as possible in order to best protect customers," Apple said in its Apple Security Bounty page.

"Apple offers public recognition for those who submit valid reports, and will match donations of the bounty payment to qualifying charities," it added.

The bounty varies depending on the flaw discovered, with the maximum payout offered for "zero-click kernel code execution with persistence and kernel PAC bypass."

A 50 per cent bonus payment will also be given to those who find issues that are unknown to Apple and are unique to designated developer betas and public betas, including regressions.

What are the eligibility criteria?

In order to be eligible for an Apple Security Bounty program, the issue must occur on the latest publicly available versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, or watchOS with a standard configuration and, where relevant, on the latest publicly available hardware.

Have you managed to find a flaw? Here's what you need to do:

  • Be the first person to report the issue to Apple Product Security.

  • You should provide a clear report, which includes a working exploit.

  • Most importantly, you should not disclose the issue publicly before Apple releases the security advisory for the report.

Bounty Categories:

Issue Topic Maximum payout
iCloud     Unauthorized access to iCloud account data on Apple Servers

$100,000

(Rs 71 lakh)
Device attack via physical access 1) Lock screen bypass

$100,000

(Rs 71 lakh) 
2) User data extraction

$250,000

(Rs 1.8 crore)
Device attack via the user-installed app 1) Unauthorized access to sensitive data

$100,000

(Rs. 71 lakh)
2) Kernel code execution

$150,000

(Rs 1.06 crore)
3) CPU side-channel attack

$250,000

(Rs 1.8 crore)
Network attack with user interaction 1) One-click unauthorized access to sensitive data

$150,000

(Rs 1.06 crore)
2) One-click kernel code execution

$250,000

(Rs 1.8 crore)
Network attack without user interaction 1) Zero-click radio to kernel with physical proximity

$250,000

(Rs 1.8 crore)
2) Zero-click unauthorized access to sensitive data

$500,000

(Rs 3.6 crore)
3) Zero-click kernel code execution with persistence and kernel PAC bypass

$1,000,000

(Rs 7.1 crore)
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
apple Bounty program Apple security issue Apple security flaw
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp