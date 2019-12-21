You can now win up to Rs 10.7 crore if you find a security flaw in any Apple product!

By Online Desk

Apple has confirmed a reward of up to $1.5 million (Rs 10.7 crore) for anyone who spots a security flaw in any of its products or operating systems. Earlier in August, the company had an invite-only bug bounty program. However, this time, the challenge is open to all security researchers.

"As part of Apple’s commitment to security, we reward researchers who share with us critical issues and the techniques used to exploit them. We make it a priority to resolve confirmed issues as quickly as possible in order to best protect customers," Apple said in its Apple Security Bounty page.

"Apple offers public recognition for those who submit valid reports, and will match donations of the bounty payment to qualifying charities," it added.

The bounty varies depending on the flaw discovered, with the maximum payout offered for "zero-click kernel code execution with persistence and kernel PAC bypass."

A 50 per cent bonus payment will also be given to those who find issues that are unknown to Apple and are unique to designated developer betas and public betas, including regressions.

What are the eligibility criteria?

In order to be eligible for an Apple Security Bounty program, the issue must occur on the latest publicly available versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, or watchOS with a standard configuration and, where relevant, on the latest publicly available hardware.

Have you managed to find a flaw? Here's what you need to do:

Be the first person to report the issue to Apple Product Security.

You should provide a clear report, which includes a working exploit.

Most importantly, you should not disclose the issue publicly before Apple releases the security advisory for the report.

Bounty Categories: