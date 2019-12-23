Airtel's Wi-Fi calling service now reaches Mumbai, Kolkata, three southern states

By Online Desk

Bharti Airtel had recently launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service -- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling -- in India for a list of phones. The company has now added a few more phones to the list of compatible ones.

The service which was earlier provided only in Delhi-NCR is now available in Mumbai, Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh too.



What is Wi-Fi calling?

It is a technology which allows you to make or receive calls over a wireless internet connection. It eliminates the use of a cellular network.

Which phones are compatible?

iPhones: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro,

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T , OnePlus 7T Pro

Xiaomi: Xiaomi POCO F1, Redmi 5, Redmi K20, Redmi 5,Redmi K20 Pro

Samsung: Samsung J6, Samsung On 6, Samsung M30s, Samsung A10s, Samsung M20, Samsung S10e, Samsung S10, Samsung S10 Plus.



How to use Airtel Wi-Fi calling service?

Make sure your smartphone supports the VoWifi feature, and it has been enabled. Connect to the Airtel Broadband connection. Turn on VoLTE service for Airtel SIM. To turn on VoLTE service, you will have to go to the 'Settings'. Click on 'Mobile Networks' and you will find an option to turn on VoLTE option. Click on it. Once you are done, enable Wi-Fi call settings. To do that, you will have to open 'Settings.' Click on 'SIM & Network Settings'. Now click on 'Airtel SIM'. You will find the 'Activate Make Calls using WiFi' option. Click on it to activate Wi-Fi calls.

You do not need any additional calling app or SIM card to avail this service. Also, Airtel provides this service free of cost. You do not have to pay any additional charges.

Airtel has mentioned that this service is currently compatible only with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband. Soon, all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots will be made compatible, said the company.