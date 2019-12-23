Home Business

Airtel's Wi-Fi calling service now reaches Mumbai, Kolkata, three southern states

Wi-Fi calling is a technology which allows you to make or receive calls over a wireless internet connection. It eliminates the use of a cellular network.

Published: 23rd December 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Bharti Airtel had recently launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service -- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling -- in India for a list of phones. The company has now added a few more phones to the list of compatible ones.

The service which was earlier provided only in Delhi-NCR is now available in Mumbai, Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh too.

What is Wi-Fi calling? 

It is a technology which allows you to make or receive calls over a wireless internet connection. It eliminates the use of a cellular network.

Which phones are compatible? 

iPhones: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro,

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T , OnePlus 7T Pro

Xiaomi: Xiaomi POCO F1, Redmi 5, Redmi K20, Redmi 5,Redmi K20 Pro

Samsung: Samsung J6, Samsung On 6, Samsung M30s, Samsung A10s, Samsung M20, Samsung S10e, Samsung S10, Samsung S10 Plus.

How to use Airtel Wi-Fi calling service?

  1. Make sure your smartphone supports the VoWifi feature, and it has been enabled.

  2. Connect to the Airtel Broadband connection.

  3. Turn on VoLTE service for Airtel SIM. To turn on VoLTE service, you will have to go to the 'Settings'. Click on 'Mobile Networks' and you will find an option to turn on VoLTE option. Click on it. 

  4. Once you are done, enable Wi-Fi call settings. To do that, you will have to open 'Settings.' Click on  'SIM & Network Settings'.

  5. Now click on 'Airtel SIM'. You will find the 'Activate Make Calls using WiFi' option. Click on it to activate Wi-Fi calls.

You do not need any additional calling app or SIM card to avail this service. Also, Airtel provides this service free of cost. You do not have to pay any additional charges.

Airtel has mentioned that this service is currently compatible only with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband. Soon, all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots will be made compatible, said the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WiFi calling Airtel
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp