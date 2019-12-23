SBI customers can now shop without cash, debit or credit cards, here's how!

By Online Desk

After contactless debit and credit cards, the State Bank of India (SBI) has now introduced the 'SBI Card' mobile app. With this app, all you have to do is unlock the phone and take it near the point-of-sale (PoS) terminal to make your payment. The payment will automatically get debited from your SBI debit or credit card.

In an effort to go digital, SBI has introduced this app so its customers don't have to worry about carrying cash or debit/credit cards everywhere. You might wonder if it is safe to make payments by just unlocking your phone. Well, the bank argues that this mode of payment would save you from falling prey to frauds such as skimming, card cloning etc.

How to install this app?

Firstly, you will have to download the SBI Card App on your smartphone from the Play Store or App Store

If you do not have a User ID and Password



1. Download the SBI Card mobile app and click on ‘First-time user/Sign-Up’ link

2. Provide your Credit Card Number, CVV number and date of birth and click on ‘Generate OTP’

3. You will now receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number and registered email address

4. Enter the OTP and set the device name – for device linking - and click on ‘Proceed’ again

5. Set your preferred user ID, password and confirm password; then click on ‘Confirm’

6. Set M-PIN and enable Touch ID for easy access to the app

If you have a User ID and Password

1. Download the SBI Card mobile app and click on ‘Login’

2. Enter your user ID and click on the arrow to proceed

3. Enter your password and click on the arrow to log in

4. You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and registered email address

5. Enter the OTP and set the device name – for device linking - and click on ‘Proceed’ again

6. Set M-PIN and enable Touch ID for easy access to the app