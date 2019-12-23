Home Business

SBI customers can now shop without cash, debit or credit cards, here's how!

According to the bank, this mode of payment would save you from falling prey to frauds such as skimming, card cloning etc.

Published: 23rd December 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Online Desk

After contactless debit and credit cards, the State Bank of India (SBI) has now introduced the 'SBI Card' mobile app. With this app, all you have to do is unlock the phone and take it near the point-of-sale (PoS) terminal to make your payment. The payment will automatically get debited from your SBI debit or credit card.

In an effort to go digital, SBI has introduced this app so its customers don't have to worry about carrying cash or debit/credit cards everywhere. You might wonder if it is safe to make payments by just unlocking your phone. Well, the bank argues that this mode of payment would save you from falling prey to frauds such as skimming, card cloning etc.

How to install this app?

Firstly, you will have to download the SBI Card App on your smartphone from the Play Store or App Store

If you do not have a User ID and Password
 
1. Download the SBI Card mobile app and click on ‘First-time user/Sign-Up’ link

2. Provide your Credit Card Number, CVV number and date of birth and click on ‘Generate OTP

3. You will now receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number and registered email address

4. Enter the OTP and set the device name – for device linking - and click on ‘Proceed’ again

5. Set your preferred user ID, password and confirm password; then click on ‘Confirm

6. Set M-PIN and enable Touch ID for easy access to the app

If you have a User ID and Password

1. Download the SBI Card mobile app and click on ‘Login

2. Enter your user ID and click on the arrow to proceed

3. Enter your password and click on the arrow to log in

4. You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and registered email address

5. Enter the OTP and set the device name – for device linking - and click on ‘Proceed’ again

6. Set M-PIN and enable Touch ID for easy access to the app

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI SBI Card app
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp