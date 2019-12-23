Home Business

Tata Power to own licence for distribution, retail supply of electricity in five circles in Odisha

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

tata power

A woma walks under high-tension power lines leading from a Tata Power sub station in Mumbai's suburbs. Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Power on Monday said it has emerged as the successful bidder to own the licence for distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha's five circles together constituting Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU).

In a regulatory filing, the company said the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has awarded the Letter of Intent (LOI) to Tata Power Company Ltd for the acquisition of CESU Power Distribution in Odisha.

The five electrical circles constituting CESU are the areas of Bhubaneswar (Electrical Circle - I and II), Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal. The license is being offered for 25 years initially.

"The proposed sale of CESU to Tata Power will be through the formation of a special purpose vehicle entity. Tata Power has been informed that Government of Odisha will own 49 per cent equity stake in the proposed SPV and Tata Power will hold 51 per cent equity with their management," the filing added.

Presently, Tata Power has total consumer base of 2.5 million across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer and with the acquisition of CESU, its consumer base would double and touch five million consumers.

CESU has spread over 30,000 Sq km with population of over 1.4 crores and consumer base of 2.5 million.

The average demand of CESU is around 1,300 MW with the annual input energy of 8,400 MUs (FY2018).

"Recently, our focus has been on increasing the company's existing footprint in the distribution of electricity through Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP) with discoms.

This tie-up with CESU is the latest such partnership in the distribution business," Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.

"We hope to transform Orissa distribution system with 24x7 reliable power and unmatched customer services with extensive social engagement using our existing experience in the distribution of electricity in Delhi, Mumbai and Ajmer," Tata Power President-T&D Sanjay Banga said.

Tata Power is a leading integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763 MW.

The shares of Tata Power were trading at Rs 55.50, up 0.18 per cent on the BSE in morning trade. 

