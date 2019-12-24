Home Business

Ampere Vehicles unveils Reo Elite electric scooter

The electric scooter comes with a 48V-20Ah lead-acid battery that offers a claimed range of up to 60 km per single full charge.

Reo Elite electric scooter

By Express News Service

Ampere Vehicles, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd, on Monday, announced the launch of Reo Elite at Rs 45,099 (ex-Bengaluru showroom).

Customers can book the scooter for just Rs 1,999 on Ampere’s website and through dealerships in Bengaluru.  All booking customers will receive original helmets for free as part of the safety promotion drive by Ampere. The booking amount will also be discounted from the final invoice, it said.

“This electric scooter from Ampere is an economical choice since it allows more savings per kilometre while adhering to zero-emission standards,” the company claimed.

The electric scooter comes with a 48V-20Ah lead-acid battery that offers a claimed range of up to 60 km per single full charge. It is available for sale in four colour variants: Black, white, red and blue. The new Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter also gets a LED digital dashboard and USB charging point.

Said Nagesh Basavanhalli, managing director and chief executive officer, Greaves Cotton: “With extensive Greaves Retail network and exclusive Ampere showrooms, we are well on-course to making our electric vehicles available across the nation...”

