Home Business

Industry seeks GST cut, sops for electric vehicles in Budget

The industry has demanded more sops for electric vehicle, increased rural spending and more disposable income in the hands of people.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

By Express News Service

Hit hard by the ongoing economic slowdown, the automobile industry is pinning hopes on the upcoming Budget to revive fortunes. The industry has demanded more sops for electric vehicle, increased rural spending and more disposable income in the hands of people.

“The auto sector is in bad shape. No auto manufacturer is working in full capacity because of lack of demand. If vehicles are not selling, companies will not invest in expanding their capacities. Unless there is more disposable income in the hands of people, they will keep on suspending their buying decisions,” said Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice-chairman and president of industry body CII. The next big challenge for the auto Industry, he said, will be the transition from BS-4 emission norms to BS-6, due in April 1, 2020.

“This is putting pressure on the manufacturers as time is ticking for clearing inventories. Also, vehicle prices will go up further post-April so demand will remain a concern,” Kirloskar said, adding he had already flagged these issues in his pre-Budget meeting with the finance minister.

In the meeting with the FM, the electric vehicle manufacturers have urged the government to provide financial support for electric mobility and bring the much-awaited scrapping policy for old polluting vehicles. However, all carmakers agreed that the only way demand can be lifted is by leaving more money in hands of the people. Meanwhile, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said his ministry has received a list of demands, including suggestions to cut GST rates, from automobile industry body SIAM and he has forwarded them to the finance minister.

“I have received 3-4 demands from the SIAM. I have sent your suggestions, including the one related to reduction in GST rate, to the finance minister. If you (industry) have any other suggestions please submit those as the Budget consultation process is still going on,” Meghwal said. He added it was important to submit suggestions before the consulting process gets over. “After the ‘halwa ceremony’ — which marks the launch of formal printing of Budget document — nothing more can be added,” he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric vehicle GST tax budget
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp