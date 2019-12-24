Home Business

Inflation may force RBI to stop on rate cuts: IMF

In the July-September period, India's growth continued to slide, to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

Published: 24th December 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: IMF has cautioned that if inflationary pressure continues, there will be limited room for RBI to cut interest rates to support growth.

"On monetary policy, given the sharper-than-expected slowdown and negative output gap (growth below potential), there is room to cut the policy rate further, especially if the economic slowdown continues. However, should inflationary pressures increase (stemming from the recent increase in food inflation and one-off prospective price increases in the auto and telecom sectors or resulting from fiscal pressures), the RBI will have limited room for further cuts", the Fund said in its 2019 India Article IV Staff Report.

ALSO READ: India's growth rate didn't match the increase in jobs, says IMF

Earlier this month, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee of RBI surprised markets by deciding to hold the repo rate steady at 5.15 per cent, citing high inflation. The MPC, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, preferred to wait and watch for the previous rate cuts to trickle through before easing further.

But before that, it had already cut 135 bps in rates of interest. "While the current spike in the headline inflation is arguably due to the temporary supply shocks on the food front, the impact is not confined only to a few items. It is important to understand how much would be the impact and for how long," MPC member Ravindra Dholakia said.

Annual retail inflation increased to 5.54 per cent last month. RBI inflation target is 4 per cent. Retail food prices, that makeup nearly half of India's inflation basket, rose 10.01 per cent in November from a year earlier, against 7.89 per cent in October.

"There exists considerable uncertainty on the food price trajectory, and the quantum of the impact of unseasonal rains on kharif output would be known only early next year. The incoming data may also provide greater clarity on the growth outlook," deputy governor B P Kanungo said.

In the July-September period, India's growth continued to slide, to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inflation RBI IMF policy rates rate cuts
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp