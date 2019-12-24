Home Business

Koito to have 100% ownership in India Japan Lighting

India Japan Lighting is a leader in automotive lighting business with operations in Chennai and Bawal in Haryana.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lucas TVS Limited and Koito Manufacturing Company Limited, Japan, have agreed that Koito will assume 100 per cent ownership in India Japan Lighting (IJL) towards the end of December 2019, said a statement by Lucas TVS.

IJL is a joint venture entity between Lucas TVS and Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd. With the changes taking place in the Indian automotive industry, both the partners have agreed that Koito will assume 100 per cent ownership. Going forward, they will proceed to focus on their respective strategic initiatives, according to the statement by Lucas TVS Limited.

IJL is a leader in the automotive lighting business with operations in Chennai and Bawal in Haryana. lt is setting up a third plant at an investment of Rs 500 crore in Gujarat. In 2018-19, it reached a turnover of Rs 800 crore and is poised to serve the needs of the automotive industry by offering cutting edge technology in lighting solutions for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

lt has a wide customer base, which includes Maruti-Suzuki India Limited, Tata Motors, Toyota-Kirloskar Motors, Honda Motor Compnay, Yamaha, lsuzu, Daimler, Ashok Leyland, Nissan and Renault-Nissan, built over time ever since it commenced operations in the year 1997.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucas TVS Koito Manufacturing Company India Japan Lighting
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp