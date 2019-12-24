Home Business

Sangita Reddy takes over as FICCI president

At its 92nd annual convention in New Delhi, the apex chamber reshuffled the top management for the year 2019-2020.

Published: 24th December 2019

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group will succeed Sandeep Somany as the president of industry chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and  Industry (FICCI) in 2020. So many is the vice-chairman and managing director, Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited (HSIL).

At its 92nd annual convention in New Delhi, the apex chamber reshuffled the top management for the year 2019-2020.Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India, has been elevated as the senior vice-president, and  Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), has joined FICCI leadership as vice-president, it said in a statement.

“I look forward to an incredible year for FICCI and also for the country ... While we discussed and deliberated on various issues, the most important takeaway is that everybody is moving ahead with a sense of commitment on how to make it happen,” said the global healthcare influencer and a keen watcher of the Indian and global economy.

“We’ll focus on science, innovation, and entrepreneurship and bring in a new sense of energy, purpose and determination towards this tremendous goal of achieving $5 trillion economy. We’ll make sure that every Indian is touched by this vision as we create a New India which is inclusive and prosperous,” Reddy added. Meanwhile, Reddy joined the Apollo Group in 1983 as a management trainee.

