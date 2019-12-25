Coal-based thermal power loses steam 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal-based thermal power plants brace for a drastic fall in capacity utilisation in the years to come as additional non-thermal electricity generation capacities gather steam.

Share of thermal power, which includes coal-gas-diesel based power plants, has dropped to its lowest level since 1991-92 accounting for 72.8 per cent of the power generated in India.

During the April-October period this year, nuclear and hydropower production recorded robust recovery in power generation by 25.5 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, according to the CARE Ratings.