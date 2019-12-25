Home Business

India may have lost Rs 2.8 lakh crore due to economic slowdown

According to the Organisation for OECD, India’s potential gross domestic product is pegged at seven per cent, while other forecasts show growth barely humming at five per cent.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  What is India’s lost economic activity due to the ongoing slowdown? It is difficult to determine, but according to one estimate, it could be as much as Rs 2.8 lakh crore.

Often, economic growth or decline is measured in percentages, but if you take the absolute difference between actual gross domestic product (GDP) and potential GDP, it appears that we’ll likely add Rs 2.8 lakh crore less to the economy in FY20.

Potential GDP, a metric which economists widely use, measures how much larger an economy would be if all resources are put to use. In other words, that’s a scenario when employment remains high and equipment runs full-throttle.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s latest estimate, India’s potential GDP is pegged at seven per cent, while forecasts by several agencies show growth barely humming at five per cent.

It means, if the economy operates at full capacity or at seven per cent, FY20 GDP in absolute numbers should be about Rs 150.63 lakh crore.

Instead, it’s likely to print at Rs 147.81 lakh crore (at five per cent projected growth), translating to a potential loss of Rs 2.8 lakh crore in added economic activity. In FY19, real GDP stood at Rs 140.78 lakh crore.

The good news though is that, even at 5 per cent growth, we’ll still continue to add a sizeable amount to real GDP.

For instance, in the past seven years, we’ve been adding roughly Rs 8 lakh crore to the GDP every year, but in FY20, the economy will expand by about Rs 7 lakh crore as against its potential of Rs 9.8 lakh crore, translating to a Rs 2.8 lakh crore lost economic activity, which isn’t as dire as it sounds.

The difference between GDP and potential GDP is also called as the output gap, which monetary policymakers use to determine whether the economy needs more or less monetary stimulus.

ALSO READ | It's going to get worse from here, warns former CEA Arvind Subramanian on economic slump

“My estimates for FY20 growth are around 5.2-5.4 per cent, therefore, the output gap is likely to be 1.8-2 per cent ... But as the positive implications of previous reforms like Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Goods and Services Tax kick in, we should expect the potential to be closer to 7.5 per cent and therefore, the output gap may widen in the near quarters despite some improvement in our growth rates,” Karan Bhasin, a Delhi-based policy researcher told this publication. He further said the output gap could close only towards Q3, FY21 as the potential growth increases due to past reforms starting FY21.

“We saw a combination of short-run measures and structural reforms like corporate tax reforms recently. Though many see the corporate tax cut to be more of a tax cut, it does have an element of reform as it gets rid of exemptions,” Bhasin further said.

He added that the J curve hypothesis, where an activity shows initial loss only to be followed by dramatic gains, suggests that over time the positive impact of these reforms should begin to show up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP economic slowdown
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp