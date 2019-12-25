Ubon’s launches PB-X12 Power King portable charger 

By Express News Service

Consumer electronics brand Ubon has launched PB-X12 Power King portable power bank priced at Rs 2,999. The company claims that the power bank, with 3-in-1 inbuilt cable support, is 10 times smaller, 100 times faster and five times more efficient than any other silicon devices now being used for traditional charging. The power bank features a built-in V8, Type-C cable and iPhone cable.

“With a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, the power bank can charge your iPhone 2.4 times and your Android phone 2.2 times more than any other power bank in its category,” the company said. PB-X12 Power King has dual USB ports apart from the type C and lightning cable.

With a maximum output of 2A, it can power up your smartphone or tablet faster than the conventional 1A chargers or power banks. “We are planning to bring in some exciting launches in 2020 as well,” said Mandeep Arora, co-founder, Ubon.