Home Business

Hyundai sees Aura as a game changer

Undeterred by the economic slowdown, Hyundai has lined up a wide range of new products for 2020, in a bid to keep the customers’ interest in the company saddled.

Published: 27th December 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Undeterred by the economic slowdown, Hyundai has lined up a wide range of new products for 2020, in a bid to keep the customers’ interest in the company saddled.Come January, and the company will launch its much-awaited sedan, Aura. The South Korean auto major believes that the stylish car, designed to meet the needs of the Indian market, will be a game changer in the segment. The sub-four-metre sedan is an amalgamation of stylish look and latest technology, equipped to make driving a pleasant experience for the millennial, said senior officials of the company.

Along with Aura, the company will also present an upgraded version of i20, a Verna facelift, the new generation model of Creta, and few other models in the SUV (sports utility vehicle) and MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) segments. “There will be some major announcements about our new launches at the upcoming Auto Expo,” said BC Datta, vice-president (corporate affairs), Hyundai.

“Despite the slump in the automotive industry, we have invested in our new models and will continue to do so. Our aim is to roll out new models equipped with innovative technology to keep the interest of customers in our products intact,” said Datta. With the new launches the coming year, Hyundai will also focus on increasing awareness and sales of its electric vehicle Kona. “The response towards Kona is good, but we need to further boost it. A lot of measures are being taken to create easy and accessible charging facilities to encourage more customers to opt for it,” Datta added.

Asked if Hyundai is planning a new EV for the Indian market, Datta said the decision will depend on the demand situation. Along with the launch of new products, Datta said, Hyundai also wants to ensure its growth and hence, it will focus more on exports. “The first quarter does not appear to be quite good for the industry. Only in the second quarter do we expect some revival.

This year, our exports grew by 20 per cent, which helped us to tide over the slowdown. We will continue to focus more on exports if our domestic sales are down,” said Datta. The company plans to export its cars to African, Gulf and Southeast Asian countries. With the transformation to BS-VI emission standards set to take place next year, the company will also focus on after-sales services to provide the best of services to its customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BC Datta Auto Expo
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp