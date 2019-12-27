Home Business

Non-filing of GST returns to cost your assets

Such attachment will be resorted to in cases where businesses do not file returns even after they receive a notice.

Published: 27th December 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued Standard Operation Procedure to deal with non-filers of GST returns. It may now lead to the attachment of bank accounts, properties and even cancellation of registrations   “While the government has promised that it will not harass honest taxpayers, tax officials will not allow defaulters to go scot free. There are harsh provisions now and the tax officials, when required, may use it,” said a senior official, CBIC.

The decision was taken after witnessing a drop in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) collection. It has remained stagnant, even after two years of implementation, according to the official. He blamed tax evasion and GST fraud as the main reason for the poor collection. 

The Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) issued by the CBIC, allows for provisional attachment under Section 83 of the Central GST Act. Under the section, the commissioner can attach property, including bank account of assessees. For this, he needs to pass an order in the specified form to that effect mentioning the details of property which is attached. Under the SOP, after the due date of return, a system-generated notice is sent to defaulters if the payment is not made on the due date.

If the dues have not been cleared after five days, a notice, issued under Form 3-A, is sent mandating that the payment be made within 15 days. Still, if the payment is not made after 15 days, an officer will evaluate the tax liability of the concerned individual and can then demand recovery of the returns after issuance of Form GST ASMT-13. If the defaulter clears the pending dues, the form will be withdrawn. If the returns are not filed as per the time given under Section 29, then the officer can initiate the cancellation of the registration.

Field officers can attach assets  
The SOP issued by the finance ministry instructs field officers to provisionally attach the assets of registered GST assesses, including bank accounts, in cases they think it is needed to protect revenue interests of central and state authorities 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST returns India tax defaulters GST collection
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp