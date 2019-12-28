Home Business

Angel investments in Indian start-ups double this year

Investments also grew for start-ups that had a well-defined market with a niche product and scalability prospects.

Published: 28th December 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

For representational purpose.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Early-stage investments, also known as an angel or pre-series A investments, in Indian start-ups doubled in 2019, to Rs 693 crore as compared to Rs 334 crore in 2018, according to Early Stage Investment Insights Report 2019 by venture debt firm InnoVen.

The InnoVen report — prepared after analysing market information, along with a survey of 18 leading institutional early-stage investors — there was 22 per cent increase in the number of deals, whereas the average deal size grew to Rs 7.5 crore this year when compared to Rs 4.4 crore in the previous year.

Bengaluru saw the maximum number of early-stage investments in India this year with 37 per cent share, followed by Mumbai (20 per cent), the report says. Investments in start-ups based in Delhi-NCR spiked to 29 per cent in 2019 from 17 per cent last year.

Consumer Internet, enterprise tech & artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and edtech emerged as the most active sectors for early-stage investors. Investors believe that this trend will continue, but indicated that they would like to do more in enterprise tech & AI, and fintech in 2020.

Almost 50 per cent of early-stage investors felt that the valuations in 2019 were on the higher side due to intense competition for quality deals. However, a majority (56 per cent) foresee some correction in valuations in 2020, the report revealed.

The investors, says the report, were more keen on funding at the pre-revenue stage, and also those start-ups backed by accomplished founders with a minimum of five years of experience. The funding in start-ups owned by seasoned entrepreneurs grew 82 per cent this year, from 55 per cent in 2017.

Investments also grew for start-ups that had a well-defined market with a niche product and scalability prospects. About 78 per cent of enterprises that failed to secure angel funding either had no product-market fit or had limited market opportunity.

A majority of the start-ups that secured funding had more than one founders; however, the number of companies with at least one female co-founder went down to 12 per cent in 2019 from 17 per cent last year.            

“By collaborating with some of the most prominent early-stage institutional investors in India, we are happy to announce the release of our third edition of the report. Early-stage investment activity has been very robust this year, with increased deal flow, bigger transaction sizes and higher valuations. The competitive intensity in early stage has gone up, with a large set of institutional and angel investors looking to find the right opportunities,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angel investments Indian start up Artificial intelligence
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp