Home Business

Cantabil turns to smaller towns for growth

The apparel brand says it will invest around `25 crore to open 110 outlets in 2020, mainly in tier 3 and tier 4 towns

Published: 29th December 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

change of strategy Cantabil, which was once popular for deep discounting, is also moving away from the strategy to change that perception about the brand and to gain new customers, Cantabil Retail director Deepak Bansal said.

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

Ananya Chatterjee, 31, has her pulse on the latest fashion trends, but is averse to splurging on pricey clothes. The Dehradun resident has long since ditched her salwar kameez for high-rise front-pleated trousers and finds floral patches on sweaters and suede jackets trendy. Taking a cue from changing customer preference, New Delhi-based apparel brand Cantabil Retail has placed its bets on the smaller towns, which are largely bypassed by global brands, for its next phase of growth.

“We are aggressively looking to tap the increasingly affluent set of consumers living in towns like Chandrapur, Jhajjar and Bhiwadi, who are exposed to global fashion and is demanding the same products and services that metro-dwellers have easy access to,” Deepak Bansal, director of Cantabil Retail, told TMS. The company will invest around `25 crore to open 110 outlets in 2020, mainly in tier 3 and tier 4 towns, taking the total store count to 400, he said.

Dehradun, Patna, Chandrapur, Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Dungarpur and Mahendragarh are among the towns to have a new Cantabil outlet. State-wise, major expansion will be carried out in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and parts of North-East, Bansal added.

Experts say it is the crowded retail scene in metros that have prompted retailers to focus on smaller towns. “Retailers are struggling at various fronts apart from rising rentals: Under-performing, less efficient stores with huge inventory pile-up of merchandise, stiff price competition from dominant e-commerce players and poor inventory management are some of the challenges retailers are facing,” said Shubhranshu Pani, MD, Retail Services, JLL India.

To deal with these challenges, he said, retailers are shifting to tier 2 and 3 markets, where the brand presence is minimal. Also, the real estate costs in these markets are 30-40 per cent lower than those in metros. On the other hand, urban consumers are switching their wardrobe choices to global brands like Zara, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), Forever 21 and the likes, thereby hotting up competition in the retail space.Consultancy firm CBRE estimates that the organised retail sector, which is growing at a high rate of 20-25 per cent per annum, would grow to $1.1 trillion by 2020, driven by rising income, urbanisation and attitudinal shifts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cantabil
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp