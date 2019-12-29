Home Business

French brand Sephora aims to open 75 more stores in India

French premium beauty and personal care brand, Sephora, is bullish on indian markets.

Published: 29th December 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

French premium beauty and personal care brand, Sephora, is bullish on indian markets. The company is aiming to open 75 stores across India, owing to an overwhelming response it has received from customers. Although the luxury brand has garnered 50 per cent of its sales from the metros in India four years after its launch here, the focus would shift to tier 1 and 2 cities, Sephora India, CEO, Vivek Bali told TMS.

“We are aggressively expanding. The initial target is to reach 50 stores in a few years from now. But after that, we are looking at expanding our footprints to across 75 locations in the country. Tier 1 and 2 cities have already contributed a lot to our customer base. The responses from cities such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai have been amazing,” Bali explained.

Although the premium beauty market, pegged at $1.2 billion, is growing at a CAGR of 18 per cent, Sephora’s growth has been phenomenal at 63 per cent with double-digit year-on-year increase, Bali added.
The millenials and employed women constitute a major chunk of the luxury cosmetic brand’s customer base in India, contributing to its rapid growth and sales.

“Growing awareness among young consumers as well as the increased number of young working women have led to the growth of luxury cosmetic market in India. An increasing number of women, who are self-sufficient, want to spend on personal care and beauty, and therefore are not shying away from spending on good quality cosmetics,” Bali added.

He added that although women constitute a major chunk of consumers in the beauty and personal care segments, men are not holding back either. An increasing number of men are buying grooming products and premium fragrances, he said.“In fact, 50 per cent of our sale of fragrances come from men. There is an increasing demand for men’s grooming products such as toners, creams and moisturisers,” he said.

Physical stores have been the primary offline commerce channel for Sephora India, where the customers can have real-time access to the newest collection of brands, learn the make-up artistry and go for make-up trials, all of which help drive the brand sales.“Flash makeovers, which have been our USP across all the stores, are in fact completed within 10-15 minutes,” Bali said. “Keeping in view the growing rage against toxin-or-chemical-free cosmetics in india, sephora has tied up with premium ayurvedic brand Forest Essentials to cater to target customers,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sephora Sephora India
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp