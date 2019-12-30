Home Business

India's buildings sector to expand by 6.6 per cent next yr driven by fiscal support, govt policies: Fitch

Opportunities in the construction of affordable housing units will remain strong over the coming years, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) initiative.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fitch Solutions on Monday said it expects the country's residential and non-residential buildings sector to expand by 6.6 per cent, in real terms, next year, driven by fiscal support and a continued focus on the provision of affordable housing in urban areas.

"Short-term expansion of India's building sector will be driven by a mixture of fiscal support and government policies supporting the housing market, as well as heightened activity within the logistics, retail and industrial buildings sectors," it said in a statement.

Long-term growth, on the other hand, will mainly be driven by the country's massive population, which requires continued investments into the residential building construction sector, the statement said.

Instances of stalled housing projects have been on the rise over the course of 2019, due to a credit crunch sparked by a series of defaults by non-bank financial companies, resulting in a decreased access to funding for both developers and homebuyers.

In response, the government "approved a Rs 10,000 crore package in November 2019 aimed to aid stalled housing projects, with an additional Rs 15,000 crore to be contributed by state-run financial institutions."

With funds more readily available, it expects a portion of stalled housing projects to resume construction, and this will feed into its forecasts for India's buildings sector growth in the short term.

Opportunities in the construction of affordable housing units will remain strong over the coming years, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) initiative.

Introduced back in 2015, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to provide affordable housing to all urban poor by 2022, targeting more than 4,000 towns handpicked by the government.

To provide financial support to homebuyers, various complementary schemes, such as the credit-linked subsidy scheme, were introduced alongside Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"Though PMAY(U) is expected to boost growth of the residential buildings sector, we believe the government is unlikely to achieve its goal within the stated time frame due to the continued growth of India's urban population, which creates a greater demand for affordable housing, as well as delays in land acquisition and construction," it said.

It further said that the "PMAY(U)-related construction is expected to carry on beyond 2022, contributing to growth of the residential buildings sector in the short to medium term".

On a separate note, there exists a considerable amount of unsold housing inventory, mostly medium to high-end luxury units in urban areas that will limit the growth potential of the high-end residential buildings sector, it noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
buildings sector realty sector Reality sector
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp