Petrol price over Rs 75 per litre in Delhi, diesel up too

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend on Monday as per the daily pricing system because of the rise in crude oil prices in the international market. In Delhi, the price of petrol increased to Rs 75.04 per litre.
State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday increased petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai by 16 paise per litre and in Chennai by 17 paise. At the same time, the price of diesel has been increased in Delhi and Kolkata 18 paise per litre each, while in Mumbai and Chennai by 19 paise each.
According to the Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai increased to Rs 75.04, Rs 77.70, Rs 80.69 and Rs 78.02 per litre, respectively. At the same time, the price of diesel in the four metros increased to Rs 67.78, Rs 70.20, Rs 71.12 and Rs 71.67 per litre, respectively.
Petrol prices increased for the second consecutive day, while the increase in diesel prices continued for the fifth consecutive day.
In the international markets, petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously, resulting in a direct impact on the rates in the country.
In the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) international futures market, the benchmark Brent crude on Monday traded at $67.02 a barrel, up 0.22 per cent over the previous session.
At the same time, American Light Crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) February delivery contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was trading at just $ 61.77 per barrel, up by 0.08 per cent. Crude oil prices have increased by about seven dollars per barrel this month.
