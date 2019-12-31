Home Business

Electric Vehicle battery recycling presents a big opportunity

There is a need to have clear guidelines for collection, storage, transportation and recycle of waste or used lithium-ion batteries.

Published: 31st December 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Gunja sharan
Express News Service

Manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries is gaining momentum in the country, however, recycling remains an untapped area which could offer a bigger opportunity in the coming years if the government comes with a policy framework, says Akshay Kashyap, founder and managing director, GreenFuel Energy Solutions that manufactures battery packs for two-wheelers.

The lithium-ion battery is made up of scarce metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel etc. and these are not easily available in nature, he said, adding, “The battery has a limited life span. It is difficult to dismantle it and get back its components again, which poses a major problem for the electric vehicle industry. The solution lies in its recycling and storage applications.”

According to Kashyap, there is a need to have clear guidelines for collection, storage, transportation and recycle of waste or used lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) will increase in future and will result into rise in the volume of used batteries in the ecosystem, which if left untreated would lead to health and environmental hazards, so managing them will become a necessity, he added.

Talking about the recycling procedure, he said, “Currently there is no standard procedure to recycle the lithium-ion battery like we have in lead-acid batteries. The recycling can be done with a low-carbon dioxide hydrometallurgical process. The lithium-ion batteries are first made safe for mechanical treatment, with various metals separated and directed to their own recycling processes one by one.”

Stressing the need to have research and development (R&D) centers to learn about its recycling in India, Kashyap said, just like a huge sum of money is required to manufacture batteries, it requires a lot of investment to learn the procedure to dismantle and recycle the batteries too, Kashyap said his company had spent two years on R&D to be able to develop lithium-ion battery packs that well-suited the climatic conditions as well as the traffic situation of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kashyap research and development
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp