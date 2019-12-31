Home Business

Government mulls new bill to prevent bank failures

The current insurance limit is for Rs 1 lakh, this is likely to go up to Rs 5 lakh, though the amount is yet to be decided.

Published: 31st December 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government plans to introduce a new bill – tentatively named as Financial Sector Development and Regulation (FSDR) Bill - which will set up a resolution authority that will take over the RBI’s and other financial sector authorities’ powers to resolve cases of banks and financial institutions which go bust or are near going bust. The new authority will also decide on the quantum of deposit insurance.

The new bill will replace the older Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill brought two years back and withdrawn after brouhaha over a “bail-in” clause, which theoretically allowed beleaguered banks to scoop up depositors’ money to stop them from going bust. Though the new bill will not have a ‘bail-in’ clause, it will set up a resolution authority with representations from all financial sector regulators including RBI, SEBI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and PFRDA, their job will be to resolve cases of banks, financial companies and insurance or pensions funds which go bust.

Bust financial firms and banks could be either amalgamated with another firm or bank or part of their liabilities could be cancelled or they could be sold off or an interim mechanism could be created while a final decision is taken. In case of significantly important financial sector players, the authority could take preemptive steps to manage delinquencies.

Although there is no bail-in clause, the authority can modify liabilities which means they can set a limit to the liabilities that would be paid out. It will also run a deposit insurance guarantee under a new name for which it will set limits, which it will periodically increase or decrease as the need arises.

The current insurance limit is for Rs 1 lakh, this is likely to go up to Rs 5 lakh, though the amount is yet to be decided.

That would be done separately by the authority and back-channel negotiations for that are currently underway,  officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank failure RBI Reserve Bank of india
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp