Home Business

New Personal Data Protection Bill may disrupt models of global firms: Experts

The online encyclopedia also highlighted that the new rules would impose a significant financial burden on non-profit tech organisations and its open editing model would be 'severely disrupted'.

Published: 31st December 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Technology companies will have their hands full in 2020 with the implementation of the Personal Data Protection Bill but IT experts say, the draft guidelines that India intends to institute by mid-January could make it ‘impossible’ for some global organisations to comply with the regulation.

“The intermediary guidelines update may have been envisioned with valid reason: fake news. But in the form they are being proposed, they are likely to pose an existential threat to most online platforms, including WhatsApp and Wikipedia, said Prasanto K Roy, a tech policy consultant and former vice-president at Nasscom.

Recently, Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organisation that hosts and operates Wikipedia, has shot off a letter to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing concern over a clause that proposes to have web content filtered by automated mechanisms and taken down if deemed inappropriate.

The online encyclopedia also highlighted that the new rules would impose a significant financial burden on non-profit tech organisations and its open editing model would be “severely disrupted”.

Roy explained, Wikipedia highlighted the biggest potential impact: fragmentation of the global internet, much as several of the country’s recent tech policy moves — including data localisation — have done.

“Enforcing the guidelines in the form they currently are may also cause Wikipedia to shut down access for India. Or, it may demand setting up of a local office like any other platform which has over five million users (wikipedia uses a volunteer network and does not have sales or other offices in different countries).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Personal Data Protection Bill
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp