Home Business

A showroom without cars: MG Motor opens digital studio in Bengaluru

MG Motor India on Thursday announced the opening of its first digital studio in Bengaluru aimed at offering a unique visual immersive experience, the company said. 

Published: 01st November 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Chaba,MD, MG Rover

Rajeev Chaba,MD, MG India at the launch of the first digital studio in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

MG Motor India on Thursday announced the opening of its first digital studio in Bengaluru aimed at offering a unique visual immersive experience, the company said. MG said that the Digital Studio, which will have no cars on display, is a sharp departure from the traditional automobile showroom, showcasing the future of automobile retail.

According to the company, apart from avoiding the increased costs of operating a conventional car showroom including aspects like space, rentals and infrastructure, the new business model helps unlock operational efficiencies and offers more convenience as customer preferences move towards digital.
“In big cities, you can’t afford to have a big showroom in the busy neighbourhoods. Thanks to technology and the way millennials are consuming information now, this studio has been made possible. We believe that such showrooms represent the next-generation network footprint in the automotive business,” Rajeev Chaba, president & managing director, MG Motor India, said.

He added that if the pilot project is successful, the cost of operations will be one-fourth that of a normal showroom and will be about Rs 4-4.5 lakh a month. “The infrastructure cost of this studio per car comes down by 70 per cent and you get closer to the customer,” Chaba added.

The digital studio demonstrates the company’s first 

SUV  Hector, using digital tools such as ‘Immersive Voice’ and AI-based human recognition, the company said. MG Motor has partnered with Mumbai-based Eccentric Engine for ‘One 3-D’, its automotive visualisation platform, for providing an immersive experience to its customers.

The company has been having a good run in the Indian car market. It recently announced the delivery of 700 units of its Hector SUV on the occasion of Dhanteras. The company is also working to streamline its supply chain on priority to be able to start off the second shift at its manufacturing unit from November.

Future of auto retail

According to the company, apart from avoiding the increased costs of operating a conventional car showroom including aspects like space, rentals and infrastructure, the new business model helps unlock operational efficiencies and offers more convenience as customer preferences move towards digital keeping in mind the growing importance of omni-channel brand presence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Motor India
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp