Home Business

TVS, Bajaj Auto settle decade-old patent dispute

Indian automobile majors Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have decided to amicably settle an acrimonious patent dispute that has been simmering for over a decade over twin-spark plug technology.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Indian automobile majors Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have decided to amicably settle an acrimonious patent dispute that has been simmering for over a decade over twin-spark plug technology. 

In two separate filings, both companies revealed that they have entered into a settlement agreement on Thursday which would see them withdrawing all related pending cases, including a defamation suit filed by TVS Motor Company against Bajaj. 

Some of these cases are even pending before courts in overseas jurisdictions including Sri Lanka and Mexico. “TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto have entered into a settlement agreement on 31.10.2019 to amicably settle a decade-old dispute relating to alleged infringement of Bajaj’s Patent No.195904, defamation suit by the company against Bajaj and other related proceedings filed against each other, which were pending before the Hon’ble Madras High Court, Hon’ble Bombay High Court, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB), Chennai and courts in Sri Lanka and Mexico,” TVS said in its statement. 

“Both companies have mutually agreed to withdraw the pending proceedings and release each other from all liabilities, claims, demands and actions in respect of the pending proceedings,” Bajaj said, adding that neither firm is required to pay any compensation or penalty to the other as part of said settlement. 

“There will be no impact on financial position of the company due to the agreement,” it said. The dispute was the first among several patent fights between the two automobile majors over the past decade. 

The spat began in 2007, when Bajaj Auto had accused TVS of infringing on its patent for the branded DTS-i (digital twin spark plug ignition) technology.

According to Bajaj’s allegations, TVS’ CCVTi technology used in its Flame 125cc motorcycle was a copy of its DTS-i system, used in popular models like the Pulsar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajaj Auto TVS Motor Company
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp