Home Business

Vodafone Group quashes rumours of India exit

VIL stands liable to pay Rs 40,000 crore to the Indian government after the Supreme Court upheld the telecom department’s definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone

Vodafone sign board. (File photo | Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: British telecom major Vodafone Plc on Thursday quashed rumours that it was considering an exit from its India joint venture Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), stating the reports were “unfounded and baseless”. 

“We would like to categorically state that this is not true and is malicious. Vodafone is actively engaging with government and we are fully supportive of our local management as they continue to manage our joint venture in these challenging times,” it said in an emailed response to TNIE. 

VIL stands liable to pay Rs 40,000 crore in dues, penalties and interest to the Indian government after the Supreme Court upheld the telecom department’s definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue. Based on this, the SC had directed telcos to pay dues worth Rs 92,640 crore within three months, of which VIL stands to shell out Rs 28,308 crore.

An additional demand of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) to the tune of Rs 41,000 crore is also likely on the sector. 

With VIL’s financial health particularly poor, brokerages have even raised the bogey of insolvency if the firm fails to get relief. 

ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea to approach government for relief, waiver of interest, penalty

The judgement has sent incumbent telcos VIL and Bharti Airtel running to the government seeking succour, with the Cellular Operators Association of India stating in a letter to telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that this could lead to an unprecedented crisis for two of the three private telecom operators and even lead to monopoly. The other private telecom player, Reliance Jio, who only stands to shell out Rs 13-14 crore, has opposed this, stating that these operators have the “capacity and enough monetisation possibility to comfortably pay government dues”. 

The Centre, however, has formed a Committee of Secretaries to look into possible relief measures including deferment of SUC fees for two years and cutting of USOF charges.

READ HERE | Cabinet panel to examine relief measures for battered telecom companies

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vodafone Vodafone Idea telecom sector
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp