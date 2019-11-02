Home Business

TVS Motor sales down by over 18 per cent in October

The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS-IV stocks for the transition to BS-VI.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAITwo and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd on Friday said it sold 3,23,368 units last month (October), a decline of over 18 per cent as against sales in the month of October 2018.

In a statement issued here, the company said it registered a total sales of 3,23,368 units (two-wheelers 308,161 units, three-wheelers 15,207 units) in October 2019 as against sales of 3,98,427 units (two-wheelers 384,307 units, three-wheelers 14,120 units) in the month of October 2018, a decline of 75,059 units yoy basis.

The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS-IV stocks for the transition to BS-VI.

In the domestic market, the company had logged two-wheeler sales of 2,52,684 units in October 2019 as against sales of 3,38,988 units in the month of October 2018.

The total motorcycle registered sales of 1,25,660 units in October 2019 as against sales of 1,50,429 units in October 2018.

The total scooter sales of the Company registered 1,21,437 units in October 2019 as against sales of 151,040 units in October 2018.

The company's total exports grew by 20 per cent increase from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units in October 2019.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent increase from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TVS Motor TVS sales October sales
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp