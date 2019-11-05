Home Business

PMC depositors protest, 9 detained when they try to meet Finance Minister

Five persons, including HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, were arrested by the police in the case.

Published: 05th November 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

PMC bank

PMC Bank depositors protesting outside RBI. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  At least nine depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained on Tuesday when they tried to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Mumbai, police said.

A group of protesters gathered at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at 11 am and started raising slogans demanding they be allowed to withdraw money from their accounts above the limit prescribed by the RBI, an official said.

During the protest, some of them went to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building, located inside the BKC, where Sitharaman was supposed to address an event.

ALSO READ: What steps taken to help PMC Bank depositors, Bombay HC asks RBI

"As they were trying to meet the finance minister without permission, police detained at least nine of them on the spot under section 68 of the Mumbai Police Act," the official said.

The detainees were released after the NSE event, he said.

At the event, the finance minister said the government and Reserve Bank are working to resolve the issues being faced by the realty sector.

Sitharaman had last month faced irate depositors of the PMC bank, and promised to bring in legislative changes for upholding their interests.

ALSO READ: Delhi high court seeks Centre, RBI response on insuring PMC Bank customers

In September, RBI had imposed restrictions on the withdrawal limit of the account-holders after it found alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore.

On Tuesday, the apex bank enhanced the cash withdrawal to Rs 50,000 per account, which was the fourth such increase since the bank was placed under its direct control with an administrator on September 23.

Five persons, including HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, were arrested by the police in the case.

Several protests have been held by the depositors since September.

At least eight depositors have died since the alleged scam came to light.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC PMC scam PMC Bank depositors RBI
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp