Tata Power collaborates with Rockefeller Foundation to set up 10,000 microgrids

NEW DELHI: India’s largest integrated power company Tata Power, in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation, plans to develop 10,000 microgrids in India in a bid to boost access to affordable and reliable electricity to homes and enterprises across the country’s vast rural areas.

Nearly a million people in India still need access to reliable and affordable power, said Praveer Sinha, CEO at Tata Power.

“We will be targeting villages where there is intermittent access or where the power distribution companies are not keen on supplying power at the existing tariffs. We are targeting setting up these micro-grids in 10,000 of the six lakh villages in the country. This is going to supplement work being done by the governments,” he added.