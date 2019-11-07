Home Business

Tata Steel net profit up by 5.97 per cent aided by lower corporate tax

Tata Steel worked closely with customers across business segments to drive sales and maintain volumes.

Published: 07th November 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

Tata Steel (File photo| REUTERS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel, the country’s largest private steelmaker, reported a net profit of Rs 3,302 crore in September 2019 quarter, a rise of 5.97 per cent Y-o-Y backed by one-time gains and a favourable tax regime. Consolidated total income of the company declined to Rs 34,762.73 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 41, 257.66 crores in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE.

During the quarter, the company had received a tax credit of Rs 4,050 crore against tax expenses of Rs 2,316.8 crore in the same period last fiscal. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 56.6 per cent to Rs 3,819.5 crore YoY, and margin contracted sharply to 11.1 per cent in the quarter ended September 2019, from 21.5 per cent reported in the year-ago period.

Standalone net profit of the company stood at Rs 3,400 crore, 1.25 per cent higher than the Rs 3,358 crore it reported last year. 

“In India, steel production remained flat on a sequential basis in Q2 at 4.5 million tonnes because of the sharp slowdown in the automotive sector, particularly in the commercial vehicle segment. But steel deliveries grew four per cent QoQ to 4.13 million tonnes,” it said.

Europe sales volumes increased by 1.2 per cent QoQ to 2.29 million tonnes during the quarter and its Europe liquid steel production was impacted by weak market conditions, it added. 

“Tata Steel worked closely with customers across business segments to drive sales and maintain volumes. We are focused on driving productivity improvements across our various operations as well as the supply chain to reduce costs and minimize the impact on margins,” said T V Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Steel Tata Steel profit corporate tax
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp