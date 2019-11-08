Home Business

Centre to increase EV charging points with German fund

Since December 2018, the government is working on setting up charging stations, in its push for 30 per cent electric vehicle and green mobility by 2030.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

EV charging station

EV charging station

By Express News Service

With German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday pledging to invest 1 billion euros over next five years on environmentally friendly urban mobility in India, the Central government is planning to use a major part of the fund to increase the number of charging points for electric vehicles across the country and to replace diesel buses with electric buses.

“Many auto companies have shown enthusiasm over the electric mobility plan of the government. However, electric charging points are a challenge. We will use the fund to set up EV charging stations and to replace diesel buses with electric ones,” said senior official from the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
Merkel, whose visit to the country coincided with a bout of smog in Delhi-NCR, had pressed on the need to replace diesel-run public transport with electric vehicles. She had also visited an EV charging station at Dwarka in West Delhi.

“We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this,” Merkel said at an event here.

ALSO READ: Merkel's electric cars push - One million car charging points in Germany by 2030, says Chancellor

Germany had additionally announced to put in 200 million euros to reform the bus sector in Tamil Nadu, Merkel said, adding that looking at the severity of the pollution situation in Delhi, it would be a good idea to replace diesel buses with electric ones.

Since December 2018, the government is working on setting up charging stations, in its push for 30 per cent electric vehicle and green mobility by 2030. However, the progress was slow and with just 700-odd charging stations in the country, the Government of India has approved amendments in the electric vehicle charging guidelines and specifications.

Tata Power is also planning to set up an expansive network of electric vehicle charging stations across India. At present, the company is said to have 85 charging stations spread across 15 Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijayawada and Hosur.

On Wednesday, even State-owned National Thermal Power Corporation said that it is working on electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The company had already signed pacts with cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EV charging station
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp