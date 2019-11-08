Home Business

Does current slowdown have its roots in demonetisation? Here's what economists say

According to the Labour Bureau's Sixth Annual Employment-Unemployment Survey, the unemployment rate rose to a four-year high in 2016-17, when the government demonetised old currency notes.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Demonetisation

Indians take a selfie with currency notes after PM Modi announced demonetisation of higher currency. | PTI

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury and Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Economists believe the roots of the current slowdown besetting India were sown by the midnight announcement to demonetise some 86 per cent of India’s currency by value three years ago this day, though they also blame introduction of a flawed GST, the twin balance sheet crisis facing banks, the collapse of major NBFCs as well as an overall global slowdown for the current economic impasse.

Prof. Govinda Rao, former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said, “There were a number of factors besides demonetisation which hit the informal sector very hard… these included introduction of a new GST system of taxes with a lot of hiccups, a slowdown of the MSME sector, higher transaction costs etc., but demonetisation was the starting point.” 

“Our system does not capture data from the unorganized sector easily, but with revisions of GDP figures we will see that there was a sharp drop after that incident,” said Rao. A study done by Gita Gopinath of IMF, Prachi Mishra of Goldman Sachs and others entitled 'Cash and the Economy: Evidence from India's Demonetisation', estimates there was a 2.2 per cent decline in economic activity in November and December 2016 and a 2-3 per cent reduction in jobs in the quarter after the note ban.

According to the Labour Bureau's Sixth Annual Employment-Unemployment Survey, the unemployment rate rose to a four-year high in 2016-17, when the government demonetised old currency notes. In 2017-18, the country's unemployment rate stood at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent, according to the latest National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS).

“The fact is that the demonetisation compounded by the flawed introduction of GST and the NBFC crisis, besides an overall global slowdown has meant that the jobs lost ad demand slowdown which occurred as a fall-out of the note ban has not only not been reversed but continues,” said Prof. Arun Kumar, the Malcolm S. Adiseshiah Chair at the Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi.

Also Read: In a major blow to Modi government, Moody's cuts India's credit rating outlook to negative

Added Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Care Rating, “The two factors constraining the economy today are consumption and investment, and the genesis of this decline can be traced back to 2016. This was the year when there was a good harvest and the rural story played out in our favour. However, the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, which is the largest employer, went down when the currency was withdrawn … this caused large scale job losses and closure of units.”

The packages announced by the government are addressed at the corporate sector but do not repair the demand slowdown which has its roots in the crisis in the unorganised sector, Kumar points out. The government has till now slashed corporate taxes and come out with sector-specific packages such as for banking, automobile and realty, while the RBI has cut interest rates.

However, these measures have not helped to halt the downtrend till now. Industrial output growth in August contracted by 1.1 per cent and the output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September. The RBI cut its economic growth forecast for FY20 by 80 basis points to 6.1 per cent from the projection it made in the August policy meeting.

“Both investment and consumption are declining and that is alarming,” said Prof. Rao. A recent National Sample Survey for consumer demand in urban and rural areas clearly showed that compared to 2014-15, demand had slowed down in 2017-18, while a report released last month by state-run SIDBI and credit agency TransUnion CIBIL showed commercial credit demand contracted 2.6 percentage points to Rs 63.80 lakh crore in the June quarter over the three months to March period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Demonetisation economic slowdown
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narendra rana
    Our economic ex-parts are no doubt very learned persons. But if it was demonetization that has caused the "slowdown" in India
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp