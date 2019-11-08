Honda shifts focus to premium motorcycles

By Express News Service

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler company, is shifting its focus to premium motorcycles. The company will expand the number of bikes under its premium arm BigWing from the existing seven models to 13 – including five all-new bikes.

“Starting April 2019, Honda spearheaded its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark, branded as Honda BigWing. Honda will unleash Phase-II of its premium business vertical in the new BS-VI era. Customers can expect to double the fun with 13 iconic global models, including five brand new models. This will be supported by exclusive BigWing network for sales and service in 75 cities,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing, HMSI.

Honda also unveiled its 2020 European line-up at EICMA 2019 with three of the total products scheduled to be launched in India soon. These three motorcycles are Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP; the new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and the new Honda CB1000R, the flagship Neo Sports Cafe litre-class naked.

For 2020, Honda said it will start a new chapter in the Fireblade’s illustrious history with a new machine that is “Born to Race”. Inspired by the RC213V MotoGP machine and its street legal RC213V-S counterpart, the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has the most powerful inline four-cylinder engine Honda has ever made. The CBR1000RR-R will also be available in an SP variant.

CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a lighter but more powerful 1100CC parallel twin engine, increasing power and torque. Honda claims that the superbike stands apart, coming fully equipped for the long haul with a five-stage adjustable screen, three-stage cornering lights, tubeless tyres and a 24.8 litre tank.

Honda’s flagship Neo Sports Café naked machine – CB1000R – combines classic lines with a modern feel and exhilarating performance. Since its introduction, it has inspired a wide range of customisations. For 2020, subtle cosmetic changes enhance its premium look and commanding road presence.

Eyeing a greater share in the fast-growing premium segment, HMSI set up a dedicated business vertical for big bikes in April this year. HMSI’s current CKD and CBU portfolio comprises of 300-1800CC motorcycles that come with price tags in the `2.42-28.26 lakh range.