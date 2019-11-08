Home Business

You can now update your Aadhaar card with just one tweet!

UIDAI has launched this initiative to reach out to people via social media and serve them better.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an official Twitter handle to help citizens who have queries regarding their Aadhaar card.

Anyone who wants to update the information on the card or has any other question regarding it can tweet to @Aadhaar_care. The handle has over 8,000 followers as of now and the bio reads: 'This is an official help centre profile for Aadhaar managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India.'

Those who are not on Twitter can call the UIDAI's call centre number 1947 or drop an email to help@UIDAI.gov.in.

UIDAI has now joined the list of organisations that have marked their footprints on social media to connect with their users/customers better. 

How does this handle work? 

You will have to tweet your queries tagging the handle first. Once the UIDAI representative goes through your query, they will get in touch with you via private message/direct message to get a better understanding of your problem and provide a solution.

This official Twitter account will help you with things like updating your mobile number or email ID, tell you the list of documents you need to submit to update other information such as your address, date of birth etc. 

