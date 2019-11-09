Home Business

40,000 BSNL employees over the age of 50 have opted for VRS

The scheme will be open for the taking until December 3. Purwar had said earlier this week that the firm expects about 70,000-80,000 employees to opt for the package.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

bsnl

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With state-run telecom major BSNL having rolled out its VRS offer to all employees above 50 years this week, the company’s chairman and managing director P K Purwar said on Friday that over 40,000 employees of the cash-strapped telco have opted for the package. “Of this 26,000 are from Group C. The response had been good across all cadres,” Purwar told reporters, adding about one lakh BSNL employees are eligible for the VRS of its total staff strength of over 1.6 lakh.

The scheme will be open for the taking until December 3. Purwar had said earlier this week that the firm expects about 70,000-80,000 employees to opt for the package. Meanwhile, in what could come as a relief to stressed telecom firms, reports say the department of telecom is considering a proposal to cut spectrum reserve prices by up to 50 per cent.

The move would be a shot in the arm to telecom firms like Airtel and Vodafone Idea, who are already looking for relief from an SC judgement which directed them to pay Rs 92,640 crore in license fee dues, penalties and interest to the government within three months. The Digital Communications Commission is likely to take up the proposal in next meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL VRS
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp